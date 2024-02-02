Andre Ayew won’t be forced into retirement – Ayew family spokesperson

Andre Ayew

Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, has defended Black Stars captain Andre Ayew's right to determine his retirement timeline, asserting that external pressure cannot dictate this personal choice.

Despite facing criticism for Ghana's AFCON 2023 performance, where they exited at the group stage, Tackie indicates that retirement is a decision solely within Ayew's purview.



At 34, Ayew is the most experienced player in the team, prompting increased calls for him to retire. Tackie addressed these calls, highlighting Ayew's autonomy in making such career-defining decisions.

“Andre is an adult who can make his own decisions. People can offer suggestions, but it’s up to him to decide what’s best for his career,” stated Tackie in an interview with Max TV.