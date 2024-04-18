Angry Kotoko fans storm Adako Jachie to prevent team from training

Asante Kotoko fans are in total dismay due to the current woes in the team

Asante Kotoko fans were in a state of anger as they made their way to the Adako Jachie training grounds on Tuesday to disrupt the team's scheduled training session.

The supporters were adamant about their demand for the removal of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team, attributing it to the team's lackluster performance in the current 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Regular training sessions for players and certain members of the technical team were halted due to the fans' intervention.



As a result of suffering seven defeats in nine games, the Porcupine Warriors have fallen to the 11th spot on the Ghana Premier League standings.



Recent displays by the team have caused them to lose their place in the top half of the table, with rivals Hearts of Oak overtaking them.

The fans expressed their discontent by insisting on the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical staff, citing the team's poor performance as the basis for their request.



Despite efforts by the IMC's president, Nana Appiah Apinkra, to pacify the enraged fans, they stood firm in their demand for the coaching staff to depart before the situation worsened.



In the meantime, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is scheduled to meet with the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on Thursday to address the club's concerns.



Asante Kotoko will be aiming to bounce back to winning form as they welcome league leaders, FC Samartex, in the matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.