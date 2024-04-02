Anthony Baffoe applauds Dreams FC after a massive win against Stade Malien

Anthony Baffoe

Anthony Baffoe has expressed his admiration for Dreams Football Club following their recent success in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams Football Club faced off against Stade Malien in the first leg of the quarter-finals over the weekend.



Despite playing in Mali, Dreams Football Club displayed remarkable resilience by coming from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 victory after 90 minutes.



In response to this impressive win, Anthony Baffoe has praised Dreams FC for their outstanding performance.

He has encouraged the club to maintain their focus and continue working hard to secure a positive outcome in the upcoming second leg.



In a social media post, Anthony Baffoe congratulated Dreams FC and urged them to replicate their success in the return match, expressing his confidence by saying, "Well done Dreams FC. Now make it happen in the return match Inshallah."



The return fixture between Dreams FC and Stade Malien is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with the game set to kick off at 4 pm.