Anthony Joshua responds to Fury's 'sausage' comments

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua took advantage of his dominant knockout performance against Francis Ngannou to address the comments he believed were disrespectful from Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight champion showcased a dominant performance in Riyadh, defeating former UFC champion Ngannou in just two rounds.



Ngannou was knocked down heavily twice before the fight came to an emphatic end, generating buzz around a potential showdown between the two British rivals. While Fury is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a title fight in May, Joshua expressed his eagerness to take on the victor right after his recent triumph.



Joshua was displeased by Fury's remarks, where he referred to both Joshua and Ngannou as "sausages," particularly considering how close Fury was pushed by the Cameroonian boxer in October.



Following his victory, Joshua was seen mimicking firing a gun in Fury's direction in the ring.



"I simply want to fight - yes, it's [the winner of Fury vs. Usyk]," Joshua stated. "It is what it is. What I was trying to convey is that, on the path to the championship, one should remain focused. I deviated from the mission, thinking it was for the entertainment of the viewers.



"But after seeing him against Fury, I thought 'Wow, he can really fight.' We embraced him, he's a fantastic champion. His capabilities are undeniable. He can make a comeback, I assured him he can continue in boxing. It's his decision. The Ben Davison Performance Center is the reason for my progress. I'm hungry, staying hungry, and all that good stuff.

"I'm not sure if I've reached my peak yet. It only takes one punch, and if that were me, people would be saying, 'Joshua should retire.' I'm unsure if I'm at my peak, I'm striving day by day, who knows where it will lead me? In five years, I won't be boxing anymore, this will be a distant memory."



"I don’t like trash talking people but I heard him say something like, ‘Oh, I’m here to do commentary about these two sausages’, or something like that. Bro, that guy that I fought, that he fought, is an ex-UFC heavyweight champion, a phenomenal story, someone who’s changed his life around. He’s just too disrespectful. So forget anything about him right now.”



Watch the video below:



