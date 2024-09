Anthony Joshua hasn’t had the best of weeks after a brutal defeat

The British Boxing Board of Control has issued a 28-day suspension to Anthony Joshua.

This is a routine measure applied to British boxers following a stoppage loss, so there’s no need for concern.



The regulation is designed to ensure the safety of the fighters.

Currently, Anthony Joshua is undergoing additional medical evaluations before he can return to the ring.



