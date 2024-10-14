Sports

Antoine Griezmann wants NFL action at Atletico Madrid

Screenshot 20241014 064939.png Antoine Griezmann

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has been enjoying some NFL games during the international break in October.

Following his recent retirement from international play with France, the experienced forward has taken advantage of this downtime.

As part of a club-approved vacation, Griezmann traveled to London to watch the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Source: Football-espana