Antoine Semenyo

In a thrilling match on Wednesday evening, Bournemouth's Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo, secured a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers with his winning goal.

The game took place at the Molineux Stadium, where Semenyo showcased his skills throughout the entire match.



Prior to this encounter, Wolverhampton Wanderers had won four times against AFC Bournemouth, while Bournemouth had secured three victories, and the teams had drawn twice.



However, Semenyo's outstanding performance tilted the balance in Bournemouth's favor.



The pivotal moment occurred in the 37th minute when Semenyo took advantage of a mistake made by Wolves' Kilman. Kilman failed to clear a cut-back from Kerkez, inadvertently flicking the ball upwards.



This allowed Semenyo to volley it into the net, securing a well-deserved lead for Bournemouth.

Despite Wolves having more possession, Bournemouth managed to create more scoring opportunities.



The game took a dramatic turn in the 79th minute when Milos Kerkez was shown a red card for a dangerous challenge on Doherty.



As a result, Bournemouth had to play the remainder of the game with only 10 players. The decision was confirmed by VAR, intensifying the tension on the field.



Semenyo has been a crucial player for Bournemouth this season, making 28 appearances, scoring nine goals, and providing two assists in the league.