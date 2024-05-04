Antoine Semenyo will be involved against Arsenal - Andoni Iraola

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, has confirmed that Antoine Semenyo will participate in their match against Arsenal at the Emirates later today.

Semenyo suffered a knee injury during the final minutes of Bournemouth's 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.



However, the Ghana international has made a swift recovery and is expected to be eligible for selection against the Gunners.



"I was pleasantly surprised when he woke up the next day and felt better. The swelling in his knee had reduced, giving us some hope. This week, we received news that the MRI scan showed no significant damage, and Antoine has been training with the team," Iraola stated on the official club website.

"After Sunday's win, everyone was thrilled. Antoine is a crucial player for us, possessing great character, and he is adored by everyone. This is fantastic news for us. He will be included in the squad, which is the best news we've received this week," he added.



Semenyo has already scored eight goals this season.