Antony must earn right to play for Man Utd - Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Antony's only appearance this season was as a substitute against Brighton

Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, emphasized that Brazil winger Antony must "earn the right" to be part of the team. Acquired for £82 million from Ajax in 2022, Antony ranks as the second-most expensive player in the club's history, following Paul Pogba.

However, his performance has been underwhelming, with only five goals and three assists across 55 Premier League matches, and last season he managed just one goal and one assist as the team finished in eighth place.

This season, the 24-year-old has seen limited action, playing just one minute in a competitive match against Brighton, while Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo have been preferred in the lineup.



