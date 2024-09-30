Any coach I hire who expects me to select players for him will be fired - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

GFA boss, Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has firmly denied claims that he imposes players on the coaches of the national teams.

There have been ongoing accusations suggesting that Okraku and other members of the GFA Executive Committee influence player selection.

During his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism on September 30, he rejected these allegations, emphasizing that any coach who permits him to choose players would be dismissed immediately.



