Archer's return wicket gave me goosebumps - Jordan

Sports
Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: BBC
Chris Jordan expressed his excitement at Jofra Archer's return to international cricket, highlighting the goosebumps he felt when Archer took his first wicket. Archer's impressive performance in his first match back after a year-long absence due to injuries has raised hopes for England's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign.
