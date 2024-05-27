Archer's return wicket gave me goosebumps - Jordan

Jofra Archer takes two wickets on England return

Source: BBC

Chris Jordan expressed his excitement at Jofra Archer's return to international cricket, highlighting the goosebumps he felt when Archer took his first wicket. Archer's impressive performance in his first match back after a year-long absence due to injuries has raised hopes for England's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign.





