‘Are you more sexist or more homophobic?’ – Conversation between Barcelona youngsters caught on camera

Barcelona players were caught on camera have a deep discussion

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona made several changes to their lineup on Saturday evening. Although Inigo Martinez remained on the bench, it was noted that the substitutes resembled a group of schoolchildren, highlighting the youthful nature of this Barcelona squad, which extends beyond mere age.

Barcelona made several changes to their lineup on Saturday evening. Although Inigo Martinez remained on the bench, it was noted that the substitutes resembled a group of schoolchildren, highlighting the youthful nature of this Barcelona squad, which extends beyond mere age. DAZN captured a conversation among Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado, Alejandro Balde, and Pablo Torre while they were seated on the bench prior to the match. Their playful exchanges were likened to a discussion among students in a classroom.





Read full article