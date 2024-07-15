Argentina beat Colombia to win a record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in the second half of extra time

Source: Apexnewshub

Argentina emerged victorious over Colombia to claim their 16th Copa America title, setting a new record. However, the match was overshadowed by an 80-minute delay in kick-off due to disturbances outside the stadium in Miami.

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in the second half of extra time, capitalizing on Giovani lo Celso’s precise through ball.

The team's captain, Lionel Messi, was visibly emotional after sustaining an injury while in pursuit of the ball, which forced him to be substituted midway through the second half.



