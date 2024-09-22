Argentina beat SA to keep Rugby Championship alive

Argentina star Gonzalo Bertranou plays domestically for Welsh regional side Dragons

Argentina achieved a thrilling 29-28 victory over South Africa, preventing the world champions from clinching the Rugby Championship title with a match remaining in Santiago.

The Springboks, needing a win to secure the championship, initially took the lead with tries from Aphelele Fassi and Jesse Kriel.

However, the Pumas quickly rallied, with Mateo Carreras, Pablo Matera, Joel Sclavi, and Tomas Albornoz scoring to put Argentina in front amid sweltering conditions.



