Army Ladies make history with maiden Women's FA Cup triumph

Army Ladies carved their names in Ghanaian football history by winning the Women's FA Cup

Army Ladies made history in Ghanaian football by clinching their first Women's FA Cup title.

The intense final against Police Ladies ended with a 1-0 victory for Army Ladies at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Notably, this year's final saw a break from tradition as neither Hasaacas Ladies nor Ampem Darkoa Ladies, typically strong contenders, were in the running.

This shift allowed both Army Ladies and Police Ladies to shine, with the latter aiming for their second FA Cup win.



