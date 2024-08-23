Arsenal agree deal in principle to sign Merino

Source: BBC

Arsenal has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad for a total fee that could rise to £32.6 million. The arrangement includes an initial payment of £28.4 million, supplemented by potential add-ons amounting to £4.2 million, as the 28-year-old player approaches the final year of his contract with the La Liga club.

Merino was a key member of the Spanish national team that triumphed in Euro 2024, participating in all seven matches and notably scoring a decisive goal against Germany during the quarter-finals.



Should the transfer be finalized, Merino would become Arsenal's third acquisition of the current transfer window, following the signings of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori and Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, the latter of whom has had his loan from Brentford converted into a permanent deal.



Known for his ability to play as a deeper midfielder, Merino is expected to complement Declan Rice, who frequently assumed a 'box-to-box' role last season. This addition would also provide Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with further depth in midfield, competing alongside Rice, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard.

Merino has prior experience in the Premier League, having spent a year at Newcastle before joining Real Sociedad in 2018. During his time at Sociedad, he played alongside Odegaard in the 2019-20 season when the Norwegian was on loan from Real Madrid.



With 28 international caps for Spain, Merino had a productive season last year, making 45 appearances across all competitions and scoring eight goals.



