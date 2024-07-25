Arsenal beat Bournemouth on penalties in Los Angeles

Arsenal's Fabio Vieira opened the scoring in LA

Source: BBC

Arsenal opened their three-match tour of the United States by beating Bournemouth 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Los Angeles.

Fabio Vieira gave Arsenal a first-half lead when he met Reiss Nelson's deep cross on the volley and drove it first time into the far bottom corner.



In a competitive game during which three players were booked, Karl Hein denied Dominic Solanke then Daniel Jebbison after the forward - who was signed from Sheffield United this summer - found himself inside the penalty area with only the Estonia goalkeeper to beat.

However Hein had no chance of keeping out Antoine Semenyo’s strike, which hit Omar Rekik as he tried to close the effort down and dropped into the far corner.



Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto denied Leandro Trossard late on after some excellent play in the build-up from Martin Odegaard, so the pre-planned shootout settled the spoils with Ryan Christie's miss proving decisive.