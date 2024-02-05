Arsenal beat Liverpool to close gap at top of the league

Mikel Arteta

Source: BBC

Arsenal reduced Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to two points after a deserved victory in a tense encounter at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners knew defeat was unthinkable and their cause was helped hugely by two errors from Liverpool's normally reliable keeper Alisson, who gifted Arsenal the goals that ensured three crucial points.



It sparked joyous scenes at the final whistle as Arsenal condemned Liverpool to only their second league defeat this season, their first since a highly controversial loss at Tottenham in late September.



Arsenal were rewarded for a lightning start when Bukayo Saka gave them a 14th-minute lead, turning home a rebound after Alisson saved from Kai Havertz.



The hosts dominated proceedings but a defensive shambles allowed Liverpool to restore parity seconds before the break, Gabriel turning the ball into his own net via his hand after a mix-up between keeper David Raya and William Saliba as they challenged Luis Diaz.

Liverpool carried more momentum after the interval with Alexis Mac Allister going close twice and Curtis Jones just off target before the Gunners were the next beneficiaries of a calamitous error, this time between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, that saw them restore their lead after 67 minutes.



Alisson rushed from his goal and kicked fresh air as Van Dijk tried to deal with a long clearance, leaving Gabriel Martinelli with the simplest of finishes into an empty net.



And Liverpool's misery was compounded in the closing stages when defender Ibrahima Konate was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Havertz, before substitute Leandro Trossard added a third in stoppage time - Alisson once again at fault as he allowed a routine near-post shot through his legs.