Arsenal defender Wienroither signs new contract

Wienroither made her debut from the bench against Manchester United on 19 January 2022

Source: BBC

Arsenal's Laura Wienroither, the 25-year-old Austria international, has agreed to a fresh deal with the club. Since her move from Hoffenheim in January 2022, she has played in 47 matches for the Gunners.

After suffering an ACL injury in May 2023 during the Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, she was sidelined for 11 months.



Wienroither made her return in the 5-0 Women's Super League win over Bristol City. "Signing with Arsenal again is an amazing feeling," she expressed.

"Being back on the field with my teammates is indescribable. I'm eager for the upcoming season to begin."



