Arsenal nearing deal for Italy defender Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori made three appearances for Italy at Euro 2024

Source: BBC

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club are trying to strengthen "certain positions" as they close in on the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Speaking in Los Angeles at the start of Arsenal's three-match tour of the United States, Arteta told reporters there was "no update" on a deal for the 22-year-old Bologna man, who is valued at about £34m.



However, sources have said talks are progressing well and are expected to reach a positive conclusion.

Arsenal are also looking to strengthen in central midfield as they try to do better than the past two campaigns, when they have finished second to Manchester City.



Read full article