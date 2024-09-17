Arsenal one of four teams to show interest in left-back this summer – and why a move didn’t happen

Miguel Gutierrez

Source: Football-espana

Girona's left-back Miguel Gutierrez emerged as one of the top players in his position last season, drawing considerable interest from various clubs over the summer.

It was somewhat unexpected that Girona succeeded in retaining him. At just 23 years old, Gutierrez not only netted two goals against Barcelona and recorded nine assists but also played a crucial part in Spain's gold medal victory at the Olympics.

Earlier in the summer, he was rumored to be leaving, with reports indicating that Bologna had made a bid for him.



