Arsenal ready to offload attacker Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal, a team in the English Premier League, has made the decision to sell striker Eddie Nketiah during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club's management is eager to part ways with the English-Ghanaian player as soon as possible.



It has been reported that Arsenal does not envision Nketiah as their primary goal scorer and is keen on allowing him to continue his development elsewhere to maximize his potential.

Alongside Nketiah, six other first-team players from Arsenal have also been listed for sale, including Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson.



Despite Nketiah's contribution of five goals and two assists this season, Arsenal is looking to bring in a more established striker to enhance their chances of winning the English Premier League and other competitions in the upcoming seasons.