Arsenal ready to sell Eddie Nketiah to Marseille on loan with obligation to buy

Arsenal is willing to sanction Eddie Nketiah's loan transfer to Marseille, which includes a mandatory purchase clause set at approximately €30 million.

According to reports from The Athletic, personal terms have been finalized for a five-year contract. The next step lies with Marseille to determine whether to move forward with the agreement.



Roberto De Zerbi, the new head coach of Marseille, is spearheading the effort, and Nketiah, aged 25, is keen to join the Ligue 1 club.



In July, Marseille submitted an enhanced offer close to €20 million (£16.8 million), which is more in line with Arsenal's valuation of the player. Ongoing discussions between the two clubs are taking place.



Nketiah extended his contract with Arsenal for five years in June 2022, just prior to the expiration of his previous agreement.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Nketiah has faced limited opportunities as the primary striker due to the signings of Gabriel Jesus and, more recently, Kai Havertz, who has taken on the role of the club's leading striker.



During the last season, Nketiah participated in 37 matches for Arsenal, netting six goals. Nevertheless, he started only 10 matches in the Premier League and was an unused substitute in the last six league fixtures as Arsenal vied for the title against Manchester City.



Additionally, Nketiah made his senior debut for England last season, coming on as a substitute in a friendly match against Australia in October. He remains eligible to play for Ghana, as he has not yet made a competitive appearance for England.