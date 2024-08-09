Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Arsenal ready to sell Eddie Nketiah to Marseille on loan with obligation to buy

Eddie Nketiah 2023 Arsenal Eddie Nketiah

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal is willing to sanction Eddie Nketiah's loan transfer to Marseille, which includes a mandatory purchase clause set at approximately €30 million.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live