Arsenal reject £25 million bid from Nottingham Forest for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal has rejected a £25 million offer from Nottingham Forest for striker Eddie Nketiah, who may depart the club this summer.

Although Nketiah has netted 38 goals in 168 appearances for the Gunners, he has faced challenges in securing consistent playing time, having made only 10 starts in the previous season. In 2024, he has yet to start a match, as Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and German forward Kai Havertz have been favored in the lineup.



Nketiah, who transitioned to Arsenal's academy after his time at Chelsea, made his senior debut in a Europa League fixture against BATE Borisov in 2017. He subsequently scored his inaugural Premier League goal in a victory over Burnley in 2019.

Nottingham Forest is keen to acquire the 24-year-old, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo identifying him as a crucial addition to enhance their offensive capabilities.



As reported by the Athletic, Nottingham Forest's initial bid of £25 million, inclusive of add-ons, was turned down, as Arsenal seeks a sum closer to £30-£35 million. Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs and Nketiah's representatives.