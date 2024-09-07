Arsenal's Calafiori injured as Italy beat France

Riccardo Calafiori only made his Italy debut earlier this year

Source: BBC

Italy faced a setback with the injury of Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori during their unexpected 3-1 victory in France in the Nations League opener.

The injury occurred in an unusual incident when Ousmane Dembele was tackled, and as he fell, he inadvertently caught Calafiori on the back of his leg with his studs.



Although Calafiori attempted to continue playing for a short while, he ultimately had to be substituted.

France initially took the lead just 12 seconds into the match, with Bradley Barcola intercepting an Italian pass and quickly scoring.



Read full article