Arsenal sign midfielder Merino

Mikel Merino has won 28 international caps for Spain

Source: BBC

Arsenal has finalized the acquisition of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad for a potential total fee of £31.6 million.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option for an additional year, as the Gunners have agreed to an initial payment of £27.4 million, supplemented by £4.2 million in performance-related add-ons.



"Mikel is a player who will significantly enhance our squad with his experience and adaptability," stated manager Mikel Arteta.

Merino was a member of the Spanish national team that triumphed in Euro 2024, participating in all seven matches of the tournament and scoring a crucial late goal in extra time against Germany during the quarter-finals.



