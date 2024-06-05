Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejects Fenerbahce as Saudi Arabian clubs show interest

Thomas Partey has rejected Fenerbahce amid potential summer transfer

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Fenerbahce's attempts to secure Thomas Partey from Arsenal have been ongoing for the past five days.

Despite Jose Mourinho's arrival, the Ghanaian player will not be transferring to the Turkish team. Partey has received more appealing offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia.



His fitness concerns, coupled with approaching his 31st birthday, may hinder his performance.

Apart from Saudi clubs, Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in Partey, posing a challenge for Fenerbahce in acquiring him this season.



