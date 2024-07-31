Arsenal targeting Argentina midfielder as Thomas Partey replacement

Ezekiel Fernandez has emerged as a viable candidate to succeed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

Reports suggest that the Gunners are interested in acquiring the 22-year-old Argentine, particularly as Partey's future with the club remains in doubt.



Argentine journalist Diego Monroig has indicated that Fernandez's representatives have been informed of Arsenal's intent to pursue him during the upcoming summer transfer window.



While Arsenal has previously monitored Fernandez's progress, they will encounter competition for his services, as Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah has already made a bid.

The prospect of Partey remaining at the Emirates Stadium appeared to improve as Arsenal shifted their focus towards box-to-box midfielders rather than traditional defensive midfielders.



Nevertheless, recent connections to Fernandez imply a potential change in this approach. The 22-year-old delivered an impressive performance in a deep midfield position for Argentina against Iraq, where he scored in a 3-1 win, completed 85 out of 92 passes, and made 12 recoveries, as reported by FotMob.



Partey's injury concerns last season posed significant challenges for the club, as he participated in fewer than 20 matches across all competitions.