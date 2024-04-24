Arsenal went all out from the beginning against Chelsea – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey emphasized that Arsenal adopted an attacking approach right from the start in their Tuesday night Premier League victory over Chelsea.

The Gunners, who are currently leading the league, netted one goal in the first half and added four more in the second half to secure a resounding 5-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.



With this result, Arsenal now sit three points ahead of Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and four points clear of Manchester City, who have two games in hand. Partey played for 72 minutes before being substituted for Jorginho.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the team's performance, stating, "It was a very good game, we went all out from the beginning because we knew how important this game was. If we don’t approach it right we are not able to win, but we did everything right and I’m proud of the squad."



Despite starting only five Premier League games this season, Thomas Partey has been a key player for Arsenal.