Arsenal will get better with Thomas Partey - Mikel Arteta

Partey aims to keep his spot in the squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Thomas Partey's performance in their 2-0 win against Wolves.

Arteta acknowledged issues in the second half but believes the team will improve with Partey.



The Ghanaian midfielder played a key role, creating four chances and completing 89% of his passes.

Arsenal secured the win with goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.



Partey aims to keep his spot in the squad for their next match against Aston Villa.



