Asamoah Gyan cited at Bawumia’s lecture

Asamoah Gyan (middle)

Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of the Black Stars, was present at a lecture given by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The lecture took place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu auditorium, a well-known venue located at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). Gyan, who is a prominent personality in Ghanaian football, attended as one of the guests.



This event marked the Vice President's announcement of his vision and manifesto for Ghana, as he seeks to become the ruling New Patriotic Party's flagbearer.



Gyan's participation in the political arena was once again highlighted by his attendance at this event.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP, plans to win the presidential election in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.



His objective is to break the "8-year cycle" of governance and usher Ghana into a new era of leadership.