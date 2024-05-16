Asamoah Gyan holds fruitful meeting with Zimbabwean President

Asamoah Gyan (Left) with Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan engaged in a fruitful discussion with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

Gyan, currently in southern Africa, visited President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare to discuss a wide range of topics.



The meeting was marked by a warm welcome from President Mnangagwa, who expressed his pleasure at hosting the legendary footballer.



Gyan, renowned for his successful football career and charitable work, highlighted his dedication to forming valuable partnerships to enhance the welfare of young people not only in Ghana but throughout the continent.

Following the meeting, Gyan stated, "I have been in Southern Africa in recent days, working on partnerships to improve the lives of young people in Ghana and beyond. It was a privilege to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Harare to talk about the future of Africa. I am proud to have had this opportunity."



In return, President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude for the visit, calling it an "honour" to meet Gyan, whose influence extends beyond sports to impact various sectors.



