Asamoah Gyan names his best Ghana XI of all-time

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has selected his all-time Black Stars lineup.

The retired 38-year-old, who played alongside notable players like Michael Essien and legendary Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor, spent 19 years with the national team and captained from 2012 to 2019.



Gyan's dream team includes Richard Kingston, John Paintsil, Hans Adu Sarpei, John Mensah, and Sammy Kuffour in defence, with Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah in midfield.

On the wings, Sulley Muntari and Yaw Preko, while 'Maestro' Abedi Pele and Gyan himself lead the attack. Gyan emphasized that this is his selection.



He also revealed that his favourite teammate was Kwadwo Asamoah, praising the ex-Juventus star's sense of humour.