Asamoah Gyan names his favourite Black Stars coach

Asamoah Gyan

During his tenure with the Ghana national team, Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has expressed his admiration for a particular coach.

Gyan, who played for almost two decades with the Black Stars and worked with various coaches, both local and foreign, revealed that he found great comfort in working with French tactician Claude Le Roy, who served as Ghana's coach from 2006 to 2008.



While acknowledging the contributions of other coaches, the 38-year-old emphasized that Le Roy stood out for him. Gyan praised Le Roy's approach, stating that the coach was open to every player and instilled a sense of confidence in them.



According to Gyan, Le Roy's coaching style was unique, as he provided players with the freedom to express themselves on the field while guiding them tactically.

Despite the positive experience he had with Le Roy, Gyan admitted that he was unable to repay the coach during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).



Gyan explained that although he started well under Le Roy's guidance in 2007, he faced difficulties during the crucial CAN 2008 tournament. Despite injuries and personal challenges, Gyan pushed himself to play, even ending up in the hospital as a result.