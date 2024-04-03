Asamoah Gyan urges patience with Otto Addo amid Black Stars' struggles

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has called on Ghanaians to be patient with Otto Addo as he takes on the role of head coach once again.

Addo's reappointment was confirmed before the March international break, where the team faced Nigeria and Uganda, suffering a 2-1 defeat and settling for a 2-2 draw, respectively.



Taking charge of the national team during a challenging period, Addo inherits a team that has struggled since their last victory under Chris Hughton in September 2023.



With no wins in his first two games, Ghana is now on a seven-game winless streak across all competitions.



Despite the team's recent struggles, Gyan, who played alongside Addo during the 2006 World Cup, remains optimistic about his former teammate's abilities given time to shape the team.



Gyan highlighted that Addo has returned to a different atmosphere and has brought in a new staff, signaling a new era for the Black Stars.

"We should allow him time to rebuild his team," Gyan stated on Asempa FM.



He added, "Ghanaians will ultimately judge his performance, so I believe we should allow him time to rebuild his team."



Addo previously led the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they won one of their three group-stage matches. Despite defeats to Portugal and Uruguay, their progress from the group stage was halted.



Addo will aim to guide the team to victories in June when they face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.