Asante Kotoko 1-0 Gold Stars – Pre-season friendly

A lone goal from Bernard Somuah on Wednesday afternoon led Asante Kotoko to a 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars in a pre-season friendly match.

The match, held in Cape Coast, saw both teams fielding competitive line-ups as the coaches observed from the sidelines to evaluate player performances.



This friendly provided an opportunity for new players to participate, while both managers also aimed to implement some of the strategies practiced during training sessions.



The Porcupine Warriors clinched a slim 1-0 win, with Somuah's decisive goal coming in the first half.

Highlights of the encounter between Asante Kotoko and Gold Stars can be viewed below.



Following this match, both Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars are expected to engage in additional friendly matches in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, which is set to commence next month.