Asante Kotoko IMC gives Ogum two-game ultimatum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

The Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee has reportedly issued a two-game ultimatum to coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to reverse their poor performance in the current Ghana Premier League season.

The team has only managed to secure one victory in 2024 and suffered consecutive defeats at home to Accra Lions and Nsoatreman FC.



As a result, they have dropped to the 11th spot in the league standings, far from the title race. Previously, Ogum and the team were strong contenders for the championship.



Recent reports from Kumasi indicate that the IMC has warned Ogum that he risks being dismissed if the team fails to secure a win in the upcoming two matches against Smaartex and Medeama.

Disappointed fans even protested at the Adako Jachie training grounds, expressing their dissatisfaction with the team's performance in the second half of the season.



While the supporters are calling for Ogum's removal, the final decision rests with the IMC, who are expected to consult with the club's owner, King Otumfuo Osei Tutu.