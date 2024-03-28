Asante Kotoko IMC supports Prosper Narteh Ogum despite struggles

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) has reaffirmed their support for Prosper Narteh Ogum, despite his lackluster coaching performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko, a prominent team in the Ghana Premier League, has been struggling since the league resumed, managing to win only one out of six games in the second round.



As a result, the team has dropped from the top four to the 9th position after playing 23 matches.



Earlier media reports suggested that coach Ogum had three games to improve the team's performance or face the possibility of being fired.



However, the club has now retracted these reports and expressed their confidence in Ogum's ability to rectify the situation.



"The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our loyal supporters regarding our current situation. We want to make it clear that the management is equally disappointed with our results and considers them unacceptable."

"Nevertheless, the IMC is fully committed to ensuring a swift turnaround in our current fortunes. To achieve this, we have taken various measures, including holding an emergency meeting with the coaching staff, but not dismissing the head coach."



"We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue supporting our club during these challenging times," the statement emphasized.



"We also appreciate the concerns and contributions made by our supporters, which the IMC will take into serious consideration. In the meantime, it is crucial that we unite and have complete trust in our coaches to regain the momentum we had at the end of the first round."



Kotoko is scheduled to face Bechem United on Saturday, with the aim of returning to their winning ways.