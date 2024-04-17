Asante Kotoko: Ogum absent as irate fans storm Adako Jachie to register their displeasure

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Source: GNA

Prosper Narteh Ogum Head Coach of Asante Kotoko and his entire technical team did not show up the club’s training ground on Tuesday.

Irate fans stormed the place to register their displeasure over the poor performance of the team in the Ghana Premier League.



The fans numbering about 15 reportedly arrived at the Adako Jachie Training Complex in a mini van ahead of the team bus at about 1440 hours.



About 20 minutes later, the team bus arrived and for more 10 minutes, the players were seated in the bus, fuelling a tensed atmosphere as the fans patiently waited for them to get out of the bus.



When they finally came down, they were verbally abused by the fans but none of them was attacked as they walked onto the pitch without the technical team.



Some of the aggrieved fans, according to the source, were heard asking the whereabouts of the coach on top of their voices, apparently to confront him on the lack of results in the ongoing premier league.

Despite the chaos and confusion outside the pitch, the players were seen warming up ahead of their training programme of the day but had to stop at some point when it became clear the technical team was not coming.



After losing to Dreams FC at Dawu on Sunday, supporters of Asante Kotoko have been calling for the resignation of Coach Ogum and his technical team to save the club from further sinking on the league table.



There have also been rumours of a possible invasion of the training ground by supporting to block the embattled coach from performing his duties in the local media since Monday.



It is believed that the coach and his backroom staff might have picked information about the intended disruption of their work hence their decision not to show up at training today.



As to whether they would be allowed to prepare the team for their next game against Samartex remains uncertain.