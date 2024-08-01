Asante Kotoko: Prosper Narteh Ogum returns to training grounds after recovering from surgery

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has resumed training after a successful surgery.

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Ogum had taken a leave of absence due to illness.



Assistant coach David Ocloo stepped in during his absence and guided the team to victory in the Democracy Cup, defeating Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium last month.

With Ogum now back in charge, Asante Kotoko is gearing up for the upcoming season commencing on September 6. His return has been warmly welcomed by the team and coaching staff.