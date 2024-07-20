Sports

0

Asante Kotoko closing in on signing Bofoakwa Tano striker Saaka Dauda

Sat, 20 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is said to be on the verge of finalizing the signing of Saaka Dauda, a striker from Bofoakwa Tano, for a sum of GHC 150,000.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live