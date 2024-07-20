Asante Kotoko closing in on signing Bofoakwa Tano striker Saaka Dauda

Asante Kotoko is said to be on the verge of finalizing the signing of Saaka Dauda, a striker from Bofoakwa Tano, for a sum of GHC 150,000.

This acquisition would be the sixth for Kotoko during the current transfer window, to bolster their offensive capabilities for the upcoming season.



Dauda, who led Bofoakwa Tano and showcased his talent by scoring 8 goals last season, including a memorable goal against Hearts of Oak, is known for his adaptability.

He is capable of playing as a central striker or on the wing, providing additional depth and competition in Kotoko's attacking options.



Despite being 24 years old, Dauda will have to compete for a spot in the starting lineup with recently signed forwards Elvis Kyei Baffour and AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub.