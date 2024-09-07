Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum embraces hype around new signings

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed excitement over the buzz surrounding the

Source: Footballghana

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the excitement generated by the club's new signings, praising them as talented players worthy of the spotlight.

Ahead of the Porcupine Warriors' opening match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League against Karela United on Sunday, September 8, Ogum conveyed his positive outlook on the team's recent acquisitions.

The game, scheduled for 3:00 pm in Nalerigu, comes after Kotoko's sixth-place finish last season, creating a sense of urgency for improved performance this year.



