Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum urges players not to underestimate ‘struggling’ Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko is eager to return to winning form following a disappointing draw with Basake Holy Stars as they prepare to face Legon Cities in a crucial Ghana Premier League match on Wednesday night.

The Porcupine Warriors had enjoyed a strong three-game winning streak before being held to a late equalizer, which has left them three points behind league leaders Bibiani GoldStars.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has issued a caution to his players, emphasizing the need for focus and respect for the struggling Legon Cities team. He noted that their current position could motivate them to fight for a turnaround in their season.



Ogum remarked, "Those who are down fear no fall," highlighting that Legon Cities will likely approach the match with determination and a desire to secure their first win after seven games.

He stressed the importance of remaining vigilant, avoiding complacency, and tactically exploiting the opponents' weaknesses.



The match is set to begin at 7 pm.