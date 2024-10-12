Sports

Asante Kotoko confirms two players missing from camp in USA ahead of DC United clash

Screenshot 20241012 171355.png Kotoko cancelled their match with DC United to focus on the GPL

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko has announced that two of their players have gone missing in the United States prior to their match against DC United in the Capital City Africa Cup.

The players, both from Sudan, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, left the team hotel without permission and have not come back.

The club has alerted U.S. authorities, and a search for the players is currently underway.

Source: Ghanasoccernet