Asante Kotoko displeased with venue for match against Karela United - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the owner of Karela United, has disclosed that Asante Kotoko has expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to hold their match day 20 fixture at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

The Porcupine Warriors believe that the newly constructed facility does not meet the required standards for hosting such a game.



Due to the poor condition of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Karela United had to relocate their matches to the venue in the North East Region, which led to this situation.



In a parliamentary session, the Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, extensively discussed the current state of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Expressing his dismay at the condition of the pitch at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Haruna Iddrisu mentioned that he is compelled to personally cover the cost of watering the pitch.



He expressed his struggles in finding a suitable stadium for training and matches, particularly highlighting the upcoming match against Asante Kotoko. The team has been relocated to Nalerigu, but Asante Kotoko has already raised concerns about the pitch's quality.



"I am currently facing difficulties in securing a stadium for training and matches. This weekend, I am scheduled to play against Asante Kotoko, and they have already voiced their dissatisfaction with the pitch's standard in Nalerigu. As a result of the poor condition, I am personally bearing the expenses of watering the pitch. It is disheartening that I need a stadium for my matches, yet I do not have one," he lamented.