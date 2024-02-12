Asante Kotoko exit MTN FA Cup after Karela defeat

Asante Kotoko eliminated from MTN FA Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been knocked out of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition following a 2-0 defeat to Karela United.

The match between two Premier League teams was held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Monday, February 12.



Both Karela United and Asante Kotoko demonstrated praiseworthy performances during the first half of the closely contested game, but neither side was able to break the deadlock.



However, just two minutes into the second half, Karela United took the lead with a strike from Solomon Aboagye.

Despite Asante Kotoko's unrelenting efforts and several opportunities to score following the setback, they were unable to capitalize.



In the 65th minute, Karela United further widened the gap with a magnificent shot from Giyas, securing a 2-0 victory for the team after 90 minutes of play.



Karela United has now secured a place in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup with this outcome.