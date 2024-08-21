Sports

Asante Kotoko has a very good team for upcoming season - Medeama forward Derrick Fordjour

Stephen Muakwala Kotoko.png Derrick Fordjour

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Derrick Fordjour, a winger for Medeama, asserts that Asante Kotoko possesses both quality and depth as they prepare for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

