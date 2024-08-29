Asante Kotoko has rich history in Africa; representing them is a great honour – Nigerian youngster Fernando Bassey
Fernando
Fernando Wisdom Bassey, the latest addition to Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his excitement following his transfer to the club.
Read full article
In his inaugural interview, the midfielder characterized the Ghanaian team as a prominent institution with a significant legacy in Africa.
He expressed that the opportunity to play for Asante Kotoko is a tremendous privilege. "I fully recognize the importance of Asante Kotoko and its impact on the fans.
The club boasts a distinguished history on the continent, and it is a profound honour to represent them, particularly considering the cultural connections between Ghana and Nigeria," stated Fernando Wisdom Bassey.