Asante Kotoko is a bigger brand than Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Former Asante Kotoko striker Charles Taylor has voiced his opinion that the club holds a greater sporting significance than the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

He emphasized that Kotoko players maintain higher levels of fitness and activity due to their regular match schedule, contrasting with the Black Stars, who play less frequently.



Taylor believes this consistent competition provides Kotoko players with a fitness advantage over their national team peers.



While he recognized the Black Stars' lackluster performance in the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which showcases locally-based talent, he is confident that there are skilled players in the domestic league capable of contributing positively to the national team.



He pointed out that the absence of local players from the Black Stars has hindered the team's success.

Taylor argued that integrating more homegrown talent would enhance competition within the squad, motivating foreign-based players to elevate their game.



He stated, “If local players are given the opportunity, they will perform well for the country. A player like Justice Blay should be considered for the Black Stars; if he isn’t, then he shouldn’t be at Asante Kotoko, as Kotoko is greater than the Black Stars.”



He further noted that while the Black Stars play sporadically, Kotoko competes nearly every weekend, resulting in their players being fitter and more prepared.



He questioned how many Black Stars players are regular starters at their clubs and reiterated the need for competition within the national team.