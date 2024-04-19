Asante Kotoko is not scared of Samartex FC - Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, remains undeterred by the impressive performance of Samartex FC leading up to their upcoming match this weekend.

In the 27th week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors will be hosting Samartex FC.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed that his team is not afraid of their opponents, despite their current position at the top of the league table.



The Asante Kotoko head coach stated that his team is preparing diligently and will strive for victory in the match against Samartex FC.

"We are not intimidated by Samartex's form. As Kumasi Asante Kotoko, we have the ability to surprise anyone on any given day. The players are filled with confidence, and if we approach the game with that same confidence, we can achieve the desired outcome," Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum affirmed.



The match between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.